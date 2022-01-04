Local authority home loan scheme expansion launches for Carlow and Kilkenny

A newly expanded scheme aimed at making it easier for single people to access State-backed mortgages is being launched today.

The Local Authority Home-Loan Scheme is open to all first-time buyers and people on low or modest incomes who can not get adequate funding from commercial lenders to purchase new or second-hand properties.

Income ceilings however will apply to be eligible for the scheme.

Single applicants can not have income exceeding 65 thousand euro if seeking to purchase a home in the 320 thousand euro house price bracket; the income ceiling is 50 thousand euro otherwise.

The income threshold for joint applicants is 75 thousand euro nationwide.

Houses in Carlow and Kilkenny purchased under the scheme can not have a value in excess of 250 thousand euro.