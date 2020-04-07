Local bouncy castle supplier uses Chinese contacts to secure PPE for healthcare workers

A local man who would normally be supplying bouncy castles at this time of year for various celebrations has seen a big change in his line of businesses in the current emergency.

James Oakey of Ballyhale based Airmax Inflatables has used Chinese suppliers for his business for years and it is through those contacts that he has been able to access PPE for healthcare staff instead.

He has had interest from the HSE and Mowlan Healthcare about the supplies and told KCLR’s the Way it is he cant quite believe what’s been happening in the past few weeks

He said “When we closed our door son the 13th of March, I said do you know what, with our own experience of shipping and with the suppliers that we have in China we’ve been able to network with them and they’ve been more or less like foot soldiers for us on the ground to secure stock”.