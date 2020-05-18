Local businesses open for the first time in weeks as coronavirus restrictions start to ease

A number of local businesses are getting ready to open their doors for the first time in weeks as phase one of the roadmap to easing Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions gets under way today.

Hardware stores, garden centres, electrical, IT,phone sales and opticians are among those that can reopen with strict social distancing in place.

Those who work outdoors are back on site like gardeners and construction workers.

And car and bike repair shops can also reopen along with with car sales.

Outdoor sports like tennis and golf can resume.

And from today you can meet friends or family outdoors in groups of no more than four but that should be done within 5km of your home.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday was below one hundred for the second day in a row.

Ten more patients have died and sixty four more positive tests have been confirmed, the lowest levels since mid-March.

Five of those new cases were confirmed locally yesterday.

Three in Kilkenny brings the total to 298 so far while another two in Carlow means there’s been 146 positive test results in the county up to now.