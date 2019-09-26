Local businesses to be recognised at Carlow Chamber Awards this evening

Hundreds of business people will gather in Visual in Carlow this evening as the annual Chamber Awards take place.

There are 24 awards to be handed out in categories including a Community Award, Best Presented Shopfront, a Spirit of Carlow Award, and the highly-sought-after Business of the Year Award.

Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge has also been announced as the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

She’s told KCLR she’s delighted with the accolade & it’s always special to be recognised in your own county.