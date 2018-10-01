Local campaign launches today to get Michael D Higgins re-elected as President

A campaign locally to get Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland will officially launch this evening.

The ‘Carlow/Kilkenny for Michael D.’ campaign is being headed up by Kilkenny Labour Party member, Seán Ó hArgáin.

The launch is taking place at 6 this evening in the Pembroke Hotel in Kilkenny.

And speaking to KCLR, Seán says the President won’t be there but they’re expecting a good turnout including representatives of other political parties who have said they are backing Michael D Higgins re-election campaign.