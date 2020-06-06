Local Carlow man up for BAFTA award

A Carlow director has been nominated for a BAFTA for his TV show ‘Brain in Gear’.

Fergal Costello directed the short form programme which examines the life of a young female in her late 20s.

He received the news yesterday morning and says he is over the moon to even be nominated.

The awards are due to take place at the end of July in the Royal Albert Hall,

Speaking to KCLR, he says it won’t be a typical awards ceremony as they must send in their acceptance speech before the awards show in case they win, and due to restrictions, he will be watching it from his own home.