Local Carlow Business to Close its Doors
The shop will close its doors after three and a half years in business
A local business in Carlow town has announced the closure of its doors.
The Little Irish Shop, which is located on Castle Street, revealed on social media last night that will be shutting down.
The tourist store, which has been open for three and a half years, sells Irish souvenirs, foods and gifts.
The post says that they hope to be in a position to serve people again sometime in the future.