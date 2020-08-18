Covid-19 latest: New cases confirmed in Carlow-Kilkenny as 190 reported nationwide along with one more death

New cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed localy after public health officials announced 190 new cases across the county in the past 24 hours.

One more person has also died after contracting the disease.

The death toll is now at 1,775 with a total of 27,499 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland so far.

NPHET says that new coronavirus cases have been found in Carlow and Kilkenny, as well as 14 other counties.

Most were in just three counties with 48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, and 38 in Tipperary.

But the officals have not disclosed exactly how many Covid-19 tests came back positive in Carlow Kilkenny on Tuesday.