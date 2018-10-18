Local children honoured by Kilkenny County Council for saving sister’s life

Two children who have saved their sister’s life on numerous occasions say they were delighted to be recognised by Kilkenny County Council this week.

Harry and Molly from Ferrybank have had to perform CPR on their younger sister because of a medical condition she suffers from.

Earlier this year they were named Children of the Year and now Kilkenny County Council has awarded them with their own certificate for the work they’ve done.

Meanwhile, with more than 25,000 signatures already, their mother says she’s determined to get CPR training compulsory for teachers.

Maria Condon launched the petition (which can be found here) last year.

Speaking to KCLR News, Maria says the children have been great in helping with her campaign and they have now been invited to perform a CPR demonstration in the Seanad.

The petition will be delivered to the Dáil once it reaches the 30,000 mark.