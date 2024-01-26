FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local contender for Eurovision appeals for votes from across Carlow and Kilkenny

The group's expected to perform fifth in tonight's Late Late Eurosong Special

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace26/01/2024
Next in Line who will battle it out at The Late Late Eurosong Special in a bid to represent Ireland in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture Andres Poveda

The local man who’s part of a group bidding to represent Ireland in the Eurovision is appealing for your votes. 

Neung Kelly from Carlow is part of Louis Walsh’s newest boyband Next In Line who are hoping their song ‘Love Like Us’ strikes a chord on tonight’s Late Late Show Eurosong Special.

They’ll be up against five other acts Erica-Cody, AILSHA, JyellowL (aka Jean-Luc Uddoh), Isabella Kearney and Bambie Thug.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public Vote.

Neung has been telling The KCLR Daily about the journey;

