Local contender for Eurovision appeals for votes from across Carlow and Kilkenny

The local man who’s part of a group bidding to represent Ireland in the Eurovision is appealing for your votes.

Neung Kelly from Carlow is part of Louis Walsh’s newest boyband Next In Line who are hoping their song ‘Love Like Us’ strikes a chord on tonight’s Late Late Show Eurosong Special.

They’ll be up against five other acts Erica-Cody, AILSHA, JyellowL (aka Jean-Luc Uddoh), Isabella Kearney and Bambie Thug.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public Vote.

Neung has been telling The KCLR Daily about the journey;