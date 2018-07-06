Local contractors owed thousands of euro for work on Carlow school buildings

Local contractors who had been working on two Carlow school buildings say they feel the government has washed its hands of them.

Since Carillion and the Sammon group went under earlier this year, no further work has been carried out on either Tyndall College or Carlow Institute of Further Education and sub-contractors haven’t been paid.

They’ve now appeared before the Dáils Finance Committee where it’s been revealed Sammon were paid millions but none of that money went to the workers.

Tina Walsh from Peter Walsh & Sons School Furniture in Kilkenny told the committee they are owed 250 thousand euro and have been waiting 9 months to be paid.

Carlow contractor, Mick Miley says it’s just not good enough for the Department of Education to say their hands are tied in the matter. He says trying to bypass them is out of order and he urged the Minister to ‘wake up’.