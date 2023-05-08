Local councillor criticises social housing body for not making its plans clearer for a vacant site in Tullow

Social housing body Respond needs to make its plans clear for a vacant site that has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

That’s according to Fine Gael Councillor Brian O’Donoghue.

Respond is supposed to be to utilising the site on Shillelagh Road in Tullow to build 48 homes.

Speaking to KCLR, Fine Gael O’ Donoghue said the issue has gone on too long.

He adds “a few years ago Respond took over a different housing estate and as a result as far as they are concerned, they feel they are now meeting their housing targets in Tullow. But the issue is there is now this large, empty site.”