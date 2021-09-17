Local Councillor says despite being a vocal critic, Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has always been loyal to Fianna Fail

A Kilkenny Fianna Fail councillor says John McGuinness was never likely to have gone against the government in the motion of no-confidence in Simon Coveney.

There had been speculation that the local TD could be suspended from the party if he didn’t show up to support the Foreign Affairs Minister in Wednesday night’s vote.

Marc MacSharry resigned the party whip to vote against the government.

However, it became apparent that Deputy McGuinness’s holidays in France had been sanctioned by the party whip and that he would be ‘Paired’ with someone from the opposition and so avoid any penalties.

Party Colleague and Kilkenny Cllr Peter Chap Cleere says despite being a vocal critic John McGuinness has always been loyal to Fianna Fail.

Cllr Cleere’s comments came as part of a wider conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It is last evening – listen back to that in full here: