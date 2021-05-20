Local councillor says he’s not giving up on Kilkenny’s chances of having a university campus

A local councillor says he’s not giving up on the chances for Kilkenny of getting a campus as part of the new Technological University for the South East.

Peter “Chap” Cleere says he was disappointed that Waterford IT President Willie Donnelly dismissed the possibility of a campus, faculty, or HQ of the new university being located in Kilkenny. (See what Cllr David Fitzgerald had to say on this here).

He was giving a presentation to Kilkenny’s councillors at their monthly meeting this week, along with the President of IT Carlow, ahead of the proposed merger between the two institutes.

There are no plans for a campus in KIlkenny at the moment but Cllr Cleere says the final decision won’t be made by Mr Donnelly.

His comments came amid an interview on last evening’s The Way It Is with our Sue Nunn – listen back to that here: