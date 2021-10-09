Local credit Union says it can fill the gap left with BOI closures

A local Credit Union says it can fill the gap after 6 local banks shut down yesterday.

Bank of Ireland has now permanently closed it’s branches in Borris, Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Tullow and Urlingford along with the ATM services in those towns and villages.

St Canices Credit Union now has nine locations across Carlow Kilkenny and Laois.

Tom McWey says they are now offering almost all the banking services that you can get in a traditional bank, “You can have a current account, we can have a debit card for them, they can have fit pay pay and apple pay and all the things that go with it. They can have personal lending options if they are borrowing for a car or home upgrade, etc. They can borrow their mortgage from us as well.

“We’ll very soon be launching a range of investment and insurance products through very various commercial partners that we have that we can offer as well. We have a fully functional app too,” he added.