Local Doctors warn against injecting disinfectant after Trump comments

Local doctors are warning us to never inject or ingest any kind of bleach or disinfectant.

It comes after the US president Donald Trump said in his daily press briefing that he’s like to have tests carried out to see if injecting disinfectant would cure the coronavirus.

The White House Press Secretary has tried to claim that the comments have been taken out of context by the media.

Carlow GP Paula Greally says this would be very dangerous and should never be tried at home.