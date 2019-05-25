Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Callan/Thomastown
Counting is underway in the 2019 Local Elections for Kilkenny and Carlow
With counting underway, here’s the final tallies for the Callan/Thomastown electoral area in Kilkenny.
First time Fine Gael candidate looks Joe Lyons looks possible to claim a seat in an electoral area that could well end up dividing evenly between Fine Gael and Fine Fáil.
- Carroll, John 40
- Cleere, Peter 1739
- Cullen, Deirdre 836
- Doran, Matt 1739
- Doyle, Michael 1225
- Finegan, Trish 360
- Gardner, Breda 785
- Kelly, John 331
- Kennedy, David 709
- Lyons, Joe 977
- McGrath, Michael, 105
- O’Neill, Patrick 1353
Deirdre Cullen is another possible who should benefit from surplus votes from Patrick O’Neill (local) and Matt Doran (party).
David Kennedy, trailing Breda Gardner by 80 votes says the 80 are “a lot to make up” in local politics and speaking to KCLR earlier Kennedy says he expects to fall short.
KILKENNY: SF David Kennedy says “I think I’ll fall a good bit short” as he is in the race for the final seat in the Callan – Thomastown Area. #KKLE19 pic.twitter.com/Ewxr1O0rJ4
— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 25, 2019
