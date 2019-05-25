Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Callan/Thomastown

With counting underway, here’s the final tallies for the Callan/Thomastown electoral area in Kilkenny.

First time Fine Gael candidate looks Joe Lyons looks possible to claim a seat in an electoral area that could well end up dividing evenly between Fine Gael and Fine Fáil.

Carroll, John 40

Cleere, Peter 1739

Cullen, Deirdre 836

Doran, Matt 1739

Doyle, Michael 1225

Finegan, Trish 360

Gardner, Breda 785

Kelly, John 331

Kennedy, David 709

Lyons, Joe 977

McGrath, Michael, 105

O’Neill, Patrick 1353

Deirdre Cullen is another possible who should benefit from surplus votes from Patrick O’Neill (local) and Matt Doran (party).

David Kennedy, trailing Breda Gardner by 80 votes says the 80 are “a lot to make up” in local politics and speaking to KCLR earlier Kennedy says he expects to fall short.

KILKENNY: SF David Kennedy says “I think I’ll fall a good bit short” as he is in the race for the final seat in the Callan – Thomastown Area. #KKLE19 pic.twitter.com/Ewxr1O0rJ4 — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 25, 2019

