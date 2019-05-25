KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Piltown
Counting is underway in the 2019 Local Elections for Kilkenny and Carlow
Here’s how the final tallies for the Piltown electoral area transpired for Kilkenny.
Should the figures stand, we will see four of the sitting councillors returned in Eamon Aylward, Tomas Breathnach, Fidelis Doherty and Pat Dunphy who topped the tallies with 1,547 votes counted.
- Aylward, Eamon: 1,009
- Breathnach, Tomás: 1,506
- Curran, Alan: 85
- Doherty, Fidelis: 1,032
- Doyle, Grace: 662
- Duggan, Rob: 596
- Dunphy, Pat: 1,547
- Frisby, Ger: 951
- Hayes, John: 321
- O’Neill, Melissa: 243