Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Piltown

Counting is underway in the 2019 Local Elections for Kilkenny and Carlow

Ken McGuire 25/05/2019
Pat Dunphy on KCLR

Here’s how the final tallies for the Piltown electoral area transpired for Kilkenny.

Should the figures stand, we will see four of the sitting councillors returned in Eamon Aylward, Tomas Breathnach, Fidelis Doherty and Pat Dunphy who topped the tallies with 1,547 votes counted.

  • Aylward, Eamon: 1,009
  • Breathnach, Tomás: 1,506
  • Curran, Alan: 85
  • Doherty, Fidelis: 1,032
  • Doyle, Grace: 662
  • Duggan, Rob: 596
  • Dunphy, Pat: 1,547
  • Frisby, Ger: 951
  • Hayes, John: 321
  • O’Neill, Melissa: 243

