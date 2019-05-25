Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Piltown

Here’s how the final tallies for the Piltown electoral area transpired for Kilkenny.

Should the figures stand, we will see four of the sitting councillors returned in Eamon Aylward, Tomas Breathnach, Fidelis Doherty and Pat Dunphy who topped the tallies with 1,547 votes counted.

Aylward, Eamon: 1,009

Breathnach, Tomás: 1,506

Curran, Alan: 85

Doherty, Fidelis: 1,032

Doyle, Grace: 662

Duggan, Rob: 596

Dunphy, Pat: 1,547

Frisby, Ger: 951

Hayes, John: 321

O’Neill, Melissa: 243

