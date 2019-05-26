Local Elections 2019: Your new look Carlow County Council

It’s all over in Carlow and the chambers will have new faces from next month.

Just after 6pm on Sunday evening the final results from the ninth count in Carlow town saw Tom O’Neill regain the seat he lost in 2014 while John Cassin and Adrienne Wallace picked up the final seats.

Wallace, a Solidarity-People Before Profit candidate will be seen as one of the success stories of the campaign, ultimately moving away from Wayne Fennell in the depths of the Carlow counts, largely with help from Ciarán Dooley’s surplus votes.

“Working class women – we can make a change”, said Wallace in speaking to KCLR in the wake of her election.

Here’s how your new look Carlow County Council appears.

Carlow Town (7 seats)

Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Ken Murnane, Fianna Fáil – Count 2

Fergal Browne, Fine Gael – Count 2

Fintan Phelan, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Adrienne Wallace – Count 9 (Elected without reaching quota)

John Cassin – Count 9 (Elected without reaching quota)

Tom O’Neill – Count 9 (Elected without reaching quota)

Bagenalstown (5 seats)

Tommy Kinsella, Fine Gael – Count 1

Willie Quinn, Labour – Count 3

Andy Gladney, Sinn Féin – Count 4

Michael Doran – Count 5

Arthur McDonald – Count 5

Tullow (6 seats)

Charlie Murphy, Independent – Count 1

John Pender, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Brian O’Donoghue, Fine Gael- Count 5

Will Paton, Labour – Count 5

John Murphy, Fine Gael – Count 7

John McDonald, Fianna Fáil – Count 8 (Elected without reaching quota, first time candidate)

