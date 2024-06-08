Three of the 24 seats to be filled on Kilkenny County Council were secured just after 9.30pm on Saturday night at Lyrath Estate Hotel following the first count of the Callan-Thomastown local electoral area.

Topping the poll for the second consecutive local election, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) was first past the post with 2,057 first preference votes, far surpassing the quota of 1,546.

Here's the state of the poll after Count 1 for the Callan-Thomastown LEA in Kilkenny. There will be no new counts in Kilkenny tonight, meaning the city LEA and Castlecomer won't be started until tomorrow. Callan-Thomastown and Piltown continue. pic.twitter.com/hys0Jy0VjK — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) June 8, 2024

He was joined by party running mate Joe Sheridan (FF) who will be a new face on Kilkenny County Council for the new five-year term. Sheridan, aided by supporters from the outgoing Matt Doran (FF) during his election campaign, secured 1,988 first preference votes, guaranteeing his place on the Council at the first attempt.

Callan-based councillor Joe Lyons (FG) was also returned on the first count, securing 1,621 first-preference votes.

Listen: Peter Chap Cleere, Joe Sheridan speak to KCLR

Listen: Joe Lyons speaks to KCLR

Kilkenny & Castlecomer

While counting continues for Callan-Thomastown and Piltown (as of 10.30pm Saturday), counting for Kilkenny and Castlecomer will not commence until Sunday.