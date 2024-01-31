Local Enterprise Office in Carlow encourages manufacturing & engineering companies to participate in MACH 2024

Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office is encouraging companies across the county to consider attending trade shows in the UK.

They’re offering up to 12 manufacturing and engineering businesses the chance to participate in the biennial event MACH 2024, which brings together cutting-edge innovations and the latest developments in manufacturing technologies.

Head of Economic Development and Enterprise in Carlow County Council Kieran Comerford told KCLR News; “Two of those activities involve the opportunity for Carlow companies to attend two trade shows in the UK; the first one is MACH, it’s an international engineering show, it happens in Bermingham every second year, it’s a really important meeting together of European engineering companies where they look at innovation, tech so when companies go to that they get experience of seminars, they also get to see the exhibition and latest technology and other manufacturing process”.

He adds; “So we’ve done this a number of times before and companies have really found the benefit, again it’s wrapped around the whole thing of seminars, it’s wrapped around exhibitons so we’d encourage companies to come along and it also just dips your toe in the water, like the UK market is very different to the Irish market in the context of scale and it just gives an opportunity so while they learn new things about their business it also might open their eyes to other opportunities and look at exporting in the future as well”.

Welcoming the support for County Carlow SMEs, Cllr. Andrea Dalton, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said, “I’m delighted to see this support as part of our 2024 business support programme with the Local Enterprise Office. These gatherings are not just exhibitions of products; they are windows into education and innovation and help Carlow SMEs to foster a competitive edge in the global arena.”

Sarah Byrne, Business Advisor at Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, emphasized the importance of networking for business growth, stating, “Networking is an essential part of the growth strategy of any business. MACH 2024 provides a unique platform for Carlow businesses to connect with industry leaders and explore potential collaborations.”

Sarah continued to say, “We are excited to lead a group of Carlow engineering and manufacturing businesses on a 1-day networking and educational visit to MACH on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Local Enterprise Office will heavily subsidize the cost of this trip, making it an affordable opportunity for businesses to expand their networks.”

Participating businesses will only pay a fee of €40, covering transfers to and from Dublin Airport, flight costs from Dublin to Birmingham, and entry to the exhibition. To qualify, businesses must be located in Co. Carlow, operating in the engineering or manufacturing sectors, trading for over one year, and have at least two employees.

In addition to MACH 2024, the Local Enterprise Office is offering companies in County Carlow a chance to participate in an educational trade mission to eCom Business Live, eCommerce Packaging & Labelling Expo, White Label World Expo, and Smart Retail Tech Expo in London. The €50 heavily subsidized cost includes flights, transfers, and registration for the shows.

Linda Culleton, Economic Development Officer, said, “These educational missions are invaluable opportunities for companies and individuals to develop their network of contacts, explore market trends, and learn from international experts.” Linda continued to say that seminars at International shows are not just about gaining knowledge; it’s a dynamic experience that fuels inspiration, connects you with industry thought leaders, and opens doors to new possibilities. It’s the fast track to staying ahead in a constantly evolving business landscape.

For further information and to express interest, please contact Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office before the deadline on February 6, 2024.