Local Enterprise Office in Carlow holding Covid-19 virtual training courses for small businesses
The Local Enterprise Office in Carlow wants to help local businesses through the current crisis.
They have organised virtual training courses for leading your small business through Covid 19.
Because of the high demand they have now arranged a second course to take place on April 30th.
You can book a place online through the local enterprise office website www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow