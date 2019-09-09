Local farmers not expecting resolution in beef talks until retailers get involved

A local member of Beef Plan Movement says there won’t be any resolution to the beef dispute if retailers aren’t involved in talks.

Farmers continued their protests at a number of meat factories over the weekend, while Beef Plan members are now also picketing supermarket chains.

The second round of talks aimed at ending the dispute is due to take place.

But Beef Plan’s South East chairperson, Enda Fingleton, has told KCLR News he doesn’t think the two sides are on level footing.