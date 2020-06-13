Local firefighters to walk seven marathons in one day

Fire-fighters from County Kilkenny will walk the equivalent of seven marathons across the county today in full gear.

It’s to raise vital funds for Pieta House, the national suicide prevention charity.

Members of fire and rescue services from Kilkenny City, Castlecomer, Freshford, Urlingford, Thomastown, Callan and Graiguenamanagh are doing the Walk For Life.

Each of the stations will complete the equivalent of a marathon; totalling 183.4 miles.