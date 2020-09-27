KCLR News
Local Garda warns against setting off fireworks in residential areas
The pre-Halloween season for bangers and pyrotechnics has already started in Carlow and Kilkenny
Parents and teenagers are being warned they will be prosecuted if caught setting off fireworks in residential areas.
Garda Andy Neal says they are not only illegal and dangerous but can be very frightening for elderly and vulnerable people