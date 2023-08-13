Local Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Kilkenny yesterday

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision yesterday on the N76 at Cuffesgrange.

The collision involving a lorry and a car happened at approximately 2.10 pm between Kilkenny City and Callan.

The car driver, a male was taken to St. Lukes General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The N76 at Cuffesgrange was closed for a time yesterday but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have camera or dash-cam footage from between 1.45 pm and 2.30 pm to come forward.