Local Gardaí are appealing for witnesses due to a number of incidents this week

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating theft of a number of alloy wheels from a yard in Seskin Upper.

The wheels were taken between 7pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday evening

Eight wheels were taken in total – two Renault alloy wheels, one white Lexus alloy and a silver Lexus alloy (no details for the other four).

Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.

while

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh are investigating the theft of fencing equipment from a farm in Barrowmount.

Six 50m rolls of sheep wire and two 200m rolls of barbed wire were taken. Samson is the brand name of the wire. Two battery powered electric Gallagher fencers were also taken.

The items were taken between 5pm on Wednesday and 4pm on Thursday. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí.