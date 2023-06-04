Local gardaí working overtime this bank holiday weekend to keep Carlow and Kilkenny safe

Gardai are working overtime again this weekend to keep the roads safe on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

There will be 50-percent extra guards on duty and they’ll be doubling the number checkpoints around the two counties, as part of the Lifesaver operation for the long weekend.

Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe, says motorists will be caught speeding and drink or drug driving so don’t let it be you:

“We have an extensive operation put in place again for our operational life saver bank holiday weekend.

We have additional members of the Roads Policing Unit coming in on overtime in Kilkenny, Carlow and Thomastown. We’ll be increasing the number of our members working by 50 per cent. We’ll also be increasing check points, speed check points and different things during the day and then the mandatory check points for drink driving and drug driving across the two counties.”