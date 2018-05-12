Local GP practices inundated with calls over the CervicalCheck scandal

The investigation into the Cervical Check scandal is absolutely vital.

So says Kilkenny-based doctor, Tadhg Crowley, who says his practice has been inundated with calls from people concerned about the controversy.

Yesterday, the Health Minister said he’s determined to get to the bottom of ‘who knew what and when’.

Speaking to KCLR, Dr Crowley says there are hugely important questions to be answered.

He says his practice has been receiving at least 25 calls per day about this.

Speaking this morning, Simon Harris says Ireland needs to have better capacity for smear testing labs.

The Health Minister says outsourcing and quality assurance will form part of the Scally inquiry.

He has also said long smear test waiting lists are not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Vicky Phelan has told KCLR News she has already met with Dr Gabriel Scally who’s heading up the investigation and she has every confidence in him.