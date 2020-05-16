Local GP says before wearing a face covering you should learn how to wear it correctly

A local GP says hand washing will still be the most important weapon in the fight against coronavirus.

People over the age of 13 are being encouraged to wear face coverings in enclosed public places like shops and on public transport.

However they are not mandatory and we’re being warned that they are not a substitute for social distancing and hand hygiene.

Carlow-based GP Paula Greally says all te information on how to wear face coverings correctly can be found on gov.ie.