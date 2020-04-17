Local GP says flexible approach is needed to combat Coronavirus

A local GP says it’s impossible to predict where Coronavirus clusters will appear.

Dr Tadhg Crowley says we must be flexible and accept that we are still learning about Covid-19.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday claimed that the outbreak in nursing homes was not anticipated.

Dr Crowley says we must adapt as new clusters become apparent; “This is a new virus and… we’re still only learning about it. There’s a lot of learning going on worldwide and in Ireland. This [virus] is going to change from time to time…There’s going to be different clusters coming up where we’ll need to react differently”.