Local GP warns people are slipping in their efforts against Covid

A local GP is warning that there may be a second wave of Covid 19 if we continue slipping in efforts to stop the spread.

It follows the confirmation of 85 new cases in the Republic yesterday, including one in Kilkenny.

It’s the highest number of cases reported within a single day in two months.

Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley says we can’t predict yet whether the number is just a blip or the start of a second wave.

But he says the rise is due to people no longer practicing social distancing:

“It makes us need to reevaluate everything that we’re doing on an individual basis. I think if people are being honest with themselves, people are finding that maybe they’re slipping a bit from what they would have done a couple of months ago in terms of keeping their distance from people. All this stuff we as individuals can do and I think that’s what it comes back to.”