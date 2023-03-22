Local GP warns people in Carlow and Kilkenny of highly infectious virus that’s spreading like wildfire

A local GP is warning about a highly infectious virus that’s spreading like wildfire with four times as many cases as usual.

The Norovirus is what causes the winter vomiting bug and there’s a massive outbreak across Europe.

Dr Paula Greally says we need to start taking precautions again because it can have serious effects for vulnerable people.

On last evening’s The Way It Is she said it’s a bit different to deal with than the Covid-19 virus and pointed out that if it gets into the house you have to scrub with bleach to clean the place.

Hear the conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: