Local GP warns people not too become complacent now that restrictions are easing

A local GP is warning us not to get complacent about coronavirus now that the restrictions are being lifted faster than planned.

Dr Paula Greally lives in KIlkenny but has her practice in Carlow and says we still have to be on the lookout for symptoms of the virus.

The reopening roadmap is being accelerated but new cases of the coronavirus are still being found locally.

Speaking to KCLR, Dr Greally says we should contact our GP straight away as a precaution if we think we have any of the Covid-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss or taste and smell.