Local groups benefit from Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal

12 local groups and services in Kilkenny have had a money boost.

Representatives of each were presented with funds by the Kilkenny Lions Club yesterday evening.

The thousands of euro handed out was the surplus of their Christmas Hamper Appeal with KCLR and the Kilkenny People.

Eddie Holohan is President of the Kilkenny Lions Clubs:

“we look for the organisations dealing with the elderly, disability, youth and education and that’s how we spread it around and we had 12 organisations receiving funding and they all seem to be very happy the support and we were glad to be able to give it.”

“We wouldn’t be able to give it only for we get support from the communities of the city and county of Kilkenny, the commercial businesses and of course the people who bid for our items at Christmas time and KCLR and the Kilkenny People who support us in the advertising.”

Mayor Andrew McGuinness, who was present last night, said,

“The Lions Club do fantastic work and have done for over 55 years and I’m delighted to support them as Mayor and to see such a wide variety of groups and organisations through the city and county who do tremendous work and provide fantastic services fopr people that really need them. Its great to see those groups benefitting and its great to see the Lions Club progressing every year and building on it year on year abnd they’re always there for us so we have to always be there for them too.”