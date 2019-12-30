Local health specialist says it is not too late to get the flu vaccine

It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine – one local health professional is advising people to speak to their GP’s or pharmacists about the flu vaccine.

Dr Jacinta Mulroe is a Specialist in Public Health Medicine and says it isn’t just elderly people that should be considering the flu vaccine.

She says it is particularly important for pregnant women, babies or adults with any underlying conditions and health workers.

Speaking to KCLR News, she says it’s important to consider the vaccine, especially if are in contact with the public on a day-to-day basis..