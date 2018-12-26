Local hotel thankful for communities support after fire on Christmas Day

The owners of Langtons Hotel and Night Club in Kilkenny City have been expressing their gratitude to the local community for their support after a fire broke out at the venue yesterday.

Emergency services attended the fire shortly after 9am yesterday morning which caused considerable damage to part of the kitchen area.

In a post on their facebook page, they say they are indebted to their quick thinking team and the speedy response of the Kilkenny Fire Brigade who swiftly contained the fire.

They are also very thankful to the local community who jumped in with offers of help yesterday as they were overwhelmed by people’s kindness.

They say they are working around the clock to restore the damage while aiming for minimal disruption to the business.