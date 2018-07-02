Carlow NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Local House Prices Have Risen
House prices across Kilkenny and Carlow have risen by more than the national average.
The latest report from Daft.ie shows a rise of 5% in Kilkenny and 6% in Carlow between March and the end of June of this year.
Across the country the average price you’ll now pay for a house is €254,000 – that’s an increase of 2.7% in the last three months.
In Kilkenny, while there’s been an increase of 5%, at €221,000 the average price in the county is still a bit below the national average.
The percentage rise is also well below the massive 12% increase that was experienced this time last year.
Meanwhile, in Carlow, the average house price is now €185,000 – up 6% in the last three months.
Again, that percentage increase is in stark contrast to the 18% rise last year.
Up in the capital, the price rise has been fairly minimal at 1.8%.