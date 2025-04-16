A local minister says it’s a significant day for women, as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will officially be free starting this coming June.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, the Minister of State at the Department of Health and TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, said the free HRT scheme for women will commence on June 1st.

The scheme will cover not only medication costs but also dispensing fees.

Under this new measure women will have to pay nothing if their pharmacy signs up. To access this support, women will be asked to register for the Drug Payment Scheme. People can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme (DPS) online, by post or by email.

The HSE will notify all community pharmacies of the reimbursement arrangements, the process for participation and the mechanism to receive a once-off €1,000 grant. An information campaign will commence in the coming days providing further information for patients. The prescription charges for medical card holders in relation to HRT medicines and products on the reimbursement list would also be abolished.

“Improving menopause care is a priority for the Government and Budget 2025 provided funding for the provision of State-funded HRT products for women experiencing symptoms of menopause. I welcome the Minister for Health’s announcement today on how the programme will be implemented which will provide certainty for women and pharmacists.”