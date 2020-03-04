KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Local mother complains over clamping incident
Her car was clamped at the IMC cinema in Kilkenny over the weekend
A local mother who was clamped at a cinema in Kilkenny over the weekend says more signs and a visible machines need to be put in place.
The woman was issued a fine of €125 for not paying for a ticket, despite the fact one of the machines was not working.
A spokesperson from the cinema says although they do not operate any clamping in the car park themselves, there are over 8 signs on the facility that remind customers to pay & display.
Speaking on KCLR Live, local mother Majella says although there is another machine on site, it is not in clear view.