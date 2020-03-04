Local mother complains over clamping incident

A local mother who was clamped at a cinema in Kilkenny over the weekend says more signs and a visible machines need to be put in place.

The woman was issued a fine of €125 for not paying for a ticket, despite the fact one of the machines was not working.

A spokesperson from the cinema says although they do not operate any clamping in the car park themselves, there are over 8 signs on the facility that remind customers to pay & display.

Speaking on KCLR Live, local mother Majella says although there is another machine on site, it is not in clear view.