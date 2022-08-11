Local musician Tómas Jackman asks why a Kilkenny band wasn’t picked to perform at the senior camogie homecoming

A local artist has questioned why musicians from outside the county performed at the Kilkenny Camogie reception this week.

The team were welcomed back to the Courthouse on Monday evening with Kilmoganny’s Seán Carroll, who’s also known as MC Carlo, performing but the main entertainment was provided by a Cork-based outfit.

Kilkenny musician Tomás Jackman says he’s contacted the county council to ask why while Deputy Mayor, Councillor Andrew McGuinness who himself is also a musician, had also enquired why a local band wasn’t key to the festivities – hear what both had to say to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here:

A spokesperson for the local authority has issued the following statement to KCLR:

“Kilkenny County Council made all efforts to secure a Kilkenny band within the short time frame we had in organising the Camogie Homecoming. Regretfully we did not secure a Kilkenny based band and a decision was made late last week to engage a band that was available at short notice from outside Kilkenny”.