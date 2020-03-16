Local nurse reaches out to elderly & vulnerable people during Coronavirus

One local nurse is reaching out to any elderly or vulnerable people in her community to help them with everyday tasks.

Research nurse Jenny Holden has been helping people by picking up their shopping or prescriptions for them.

Speaking to KCLR, she says making sure people aren’t lonely is her main aim.

She said “Especially now with mass and everything cancelled, loneliness for people now is going to be a big thing, so even just to call in to neighbours and help out that way just to keep everyone active and going”.