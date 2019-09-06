Local paediatric dietitian reassures parents concerns over child’s health

A local paediatric Dietitian is reassuring parents they don’t have to worry too much if their children are fussy eaters.

There’s been a certain amount of concern recently after it emerged that a British teenager went deaf and blind due to his poor diet.

Rachel Wilson from Kilkenny City is hosting two workshops locally next week.

She’s told KCLR News that even when children are very fussy, there aren’t usually any major effects on their health.