Local pet shop representative says we’re in for an animal baby boom!

There’s a warning that we could have a baby boom of the four legged variety once the lockdown is over.

It’s understood that neutering is not being offered in most vet practices at the moment as it’s not deemed to be an essential service.

Emily Miller of Petmania says it could be an issue:

“We’re in kitten season at the moment, so a lot of the rescue centres we work with are concerned about the rise of the kitten population which normally happens at this time of the year anyway, but with the restrictions around non essential services that they neutering hasn’t been happening over the last number of months and it won’t happen over the next while as well so there;s going to be a population increase in terms of dogs and cats”.