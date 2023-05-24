Local ploughman John Tracey to be laid to rest today

Every ploughman and woman in the country will want to be at the funeral of John Tracey in Carlow today.

That’s according to the ‘Queen of the Ploughing’ Anna May McHugh.

The father of current World Champion Eamon passed away on Sunday after an illness.

Garryhill-man John will be buried later after the funeral mass in Drumphea.

The Former eight time national champion was runner up six times at the World Championships and Anna May says he took victory and disappointment with the same good grace.

“John, first of all, was a real gentleman. He took defeat as well as winning with the same good grace. He was always so polite to everybody, and I would say that every ploughman and girl in Ireland will be at his funeral.”