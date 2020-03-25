A local Principal says parents should’nt feel like they have to home-school their children while they are at home.

The schools won’t be opening again before the 19th of April after the coronavirus restrictions were extended.

Sean O’Hargain from Gaelscoil Osrai in Kilkenny says parents can help their kids with any homework that’s being provided but they shouldn’t feel the pressure to replicate what would happen in school.

He told KCLR News “I see a lot of references on WhatsApp to the term “home schooling” and I suppose I’d caution the parents using those words because really what’s going on is parents are supporting children’s additional learning at home, and that’s what we are trying to do as teachers as well”.

“We don’t expect parents to be teachers, it’s a very specific set of skills, and I suppose a little bit tongue in cheek, a lot of our parents are saying I really appreciate the job you do”.