Local Property Tax will not increase next year

Councillors in Carlow & Kilkenny have voted to NOT increase the Local Property Tax for next year.

A proposed 15% hike was before both of the local authorities which met this afternoon.

In Carlow two thirds rejected the idea opting instead to maintain the current level.

Chair Brian O’Donoghue told KCLR News it was felt it wasn’t the correct timing to raise the figure.

Kilkenny’s representatives went down the same route with Cllr Pat McKee confirming that it wasn’t the time to put further burden on households in the city & county.