Local retailers are being encouraged to take part in Kilkenny Chamber survey

Kilkenny Chamber is surveying local retailers to find out their thoughts on the current climate.

The aim of the survey is to gather information on the types of issues faced by enterprises & to help frame ways of managing such challenges.

Chamber President, Marion Acreman, says her group has been proactive in engaging with owners & decided this week to take their research a step further by setting up a survey.

The ten question survey is available on kilkennychamber.ie.