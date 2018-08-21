Local Roses wow on stage in the Dome

Our local Roses impressed with their musical talents and much more besides as both of them took to the stage in Tralee last night.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey got quite the reaction as she spoke candidly with Daithi ó Sé about her surprise pregnancy at the age of 21 and described how her parents had battled with heroin addiction

She sang Crazy World and even Aslan themselves took to social media to show their appreciation and wish her well.

Kilkenny Rose Helena Hughes also took the stage on the opening night and before performing Fields of Gold on the piano she told Daithí how important her modern family is to her.

The Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher is also a proud Kilkenny woman who revealed that she plays hockey with Waterford but her loyalties lie with the black & amber when it comes to GAA.