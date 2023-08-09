Local school principal unsure if free school book scheme would work in secondary schools

A local Principal has cast doubt on whether a free schoolbooks scheme can be brought in at Secondary level.

In a major boost to local families struggling with the cost of living the government is providing free books and copies to all children going to primary school in September.

Local teachers and politicians have called for it to be quickly rolled out for secondary schools but Paul Thornton from Tullow Community College says the same scheme can’t be easily transferred:

“The government has brought in an initiative at primary level to try and assist with the cost of books. It’s a lot more difficult to bring in a system like that at post-primary level, and I don’t know whether it would work.”